An Electric Lamborghini Expected By The Middle Of The Decade

By Shane McGlaun •

Ever-increasing emissions regulations worldwide are forcing automakers to transition from traditional combustion engine-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. Fortunately for enthusiasts, it turns out some electric vehicles perform at a much higher level than vehicles using combustion engines. However, the big downside is you get no sound when it comes to an electric vehicle.

Of all automotive manufacturers who have a sound tied to the desirability of their cars, Lamborghini is probably the biggest. The automaker is known for cramming large 12 cylinder engines into its cars that have an iconic sound. However, that will change with the first electric Lamborghini expected by the middle of the decade.

According to reports, the electric vehicle will be a two-door GT. One can certainly expect the car to be crazy fast. However, it will certainly have none of the iconic V12 wail that symbolizes Lamborghini performance in the minds of many.

In addition to electric vehicles, Lambo has previously confirmed that it would be electrifying other models in its range. Multiple performance car manufacturers have turned to hybrid power systems to increase performance without eliminating combustion engines.