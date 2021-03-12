An EA Employee Was Allegedly Selling FIFA Ultimate Team Cards

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Mar 12, 2021 - 8:02 AM

EA has announced it is currently investigating allegations claiming an employee was selling FIFA Ultimate Team cards. These cards are used in the Ultimate Team mode of the game to build the team of the gamer’s dreams. EA says it is investigating allegations and, if it uncovers wrongdoing, will take swift action against the employee.

Typically, gamers would get new player cards via a loot box system. However, according to the allegations, players can buy rare game cards from an EA employee for as much as $2500 each. The scandal came to light when an Italian player named Matteo Ribera posted a video showing screenshots of the conversation with someone claiming to sell ultra-rare cards.

The seller was allegedly putting them directly into people’s accounts, including cards the game doesn’t typically allow users to trade. One of the cards, the 1997 Prime Icon Moments version of Ronaldo, was selling for $2500. Ribera reportedly asked the seller where the cards came from and if they were safe and was told he couldn’t have that information due to security reasons.

Other screenshots going around claim that the seller had a friend who worked at EA and could load cards into any player account. However, there’s no proof that the seller isn’t the EA employee or that any of this is legitimate at this time.

EA wrote, “A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action. We want to be clear – this type of behaviour is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition. We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation.”