An Atari Themed Hotel Is Coming To Arizona

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 10:41 AM

If you are a gamer who has never had a good reason to travel to Phoneix, Arizona, you may now. It has been announced that an Atari-themed hotel is coming to Phoenix, Arizona. Atari has announced that construction on the first game-themed Atari Hotel will begin in mid-2020 with Phoenix said to be the first location.

There are plans to build hotels all over the United States, with additional hotels reportedly coming to Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose. The goal of the hotel is to create a unique vacation experience that combines lodging with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination.

The hotels promise a fully immersive experience for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR headsets. Typical hotels will include an eSports studio, and Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, bakery, movie theater, and a gym.

The video game company says it is partnering with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the Phoenix location. People behind the hotel say that they knew Atari would be the perfect way to give guests a nostalgic and retro feel mixed with modern tech. It’s unclear when the hotel is expected to open.