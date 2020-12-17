Among Us Hits Nintendo Switch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 9:38 AM

One of the more popular video games on the market right now is Among Us. The popular videogame has now launched on the Nintendo Switch and supports cross-play. That means that Among Us players on the Switch can play against players on any other platform the game supports.

Among Us is an interesting story, having launched in 2018 but hitting big time this year. With Cross Play support, the players on Switch can play against other platforms, including the PC, iOS, and Android. It would be no surprise to see Among Us on the Switch gain some of the other features offered on other versions.

Among Us is a very affordable game, with the Switch version selling for $5. For those who can’t shell out any money, an ad-supported version is available for free on some platforms.

With the popularity of the game, many were expecting a new entry in the franchise soon. However, the developers recently announced that they would give up developing Among Us 2 in favor of adding new content and features to the existing game.