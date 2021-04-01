Among Us Airship Map Update Is Now Live

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 01, 2021 - 7:59 AM

Fans of the game Among Us can now download the update that includes the new, and free, Airship map. The update is available for all platforms where the game is available. Airship is the fourth free map and is the largest map yet.

The free map update includes:

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats inc

There are minimum system requirements for mobile users, with Apple users needing at least iOS 13 and Android users needing at least Android 6. A new Airship Skin Bundle is also available to purchase bringing new outfits, wearables, and custom kill animations.

The developers also rolled out a new Code of Conduct last week and a new Account system meant to help curb cheating and give players a way to report those who are cheating or being abusive. One caveat with that update is that only one account can be made per device. Multiple people trying to use the same device will find the game locked until a hotfix lands to address the issue down the road.