AMD Ryzen 3 3100 & 3300X Processors Announced – B550 Chipset Has PCIe 4.0!

AMD Expands 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor Family, Unleashing Powerful “Zen 2” Core For The Mainstream
SANTA CLARA, Calif. –
Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the newest additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family, the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X processors and AMD B550 Chipset for Socket AM4 designed for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with over 60 designs in development. Taking advantage of the AMD world-class portfolio of technologies, these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors bring the groundbreaking “Zen 2” core architecture to business users, gamers, and creators worldwide, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology for increased productivity. With double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and a wide selection of motherboards in development the AMD B550 chipset and Ryzen 3 desktop processors deliver the ideal processing solution from top to bottom.
“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Continuing to demonstrate its leadership in the consumer desktop space, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X represent the fastest ever AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors2, bringing world class desktop performance to mainstream gamers. They also stand for AMD’s commitment to improving CPU performance and technologies for consumers by enabling SMT on a Ryzen 3 desktop processor for the very first time.
The processors take advantage of 18MB Cache, delivering dramatic memory latency reduction, translating directly to smoother, faster gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games. Further, with four cores, eight threads, and AMD SMT technology, the new Ryzen 3 processors provide incredible multitasking performance and responsiveness that consumers need.
The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 offers:
- Up to 20% gaming performance than the competition3
- Up to 75% creator performance than the competition4
MODEL CORES/ THREADS TDP5
(Watts)
BOOST6/BASE FREQ7. (GHz) TOTAL CACHE (MB) PLATFORM SEP (USD)8 Expected Availability AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 120 May 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 99 May 2020
AMD B550 Chipset
The new B550 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the industry-leading AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. The upcoming B550 motherboards are the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe 4.0, unlocking twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for high-speed, high-power performance in gaming and multitasking.
Availability
The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from leading retailers and etailers worldwide beginning May 21, 2020. AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020 from ODM partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI at leading retailers and etailers.