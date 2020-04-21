AMD Ryzen 3 3100 & 3300X Processors Announced – B550 Chipset Has PCIe 4.0!

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the newest additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family, the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X processors and AMD B550 Chipset for Socket AM4 designed for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with over 60 designs in development. Taking advantage of the AMD world-class portfolio of technologies, these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors bring the groundbreaking “Zen 2” core architecture to business users, gamers, and creators worldwide, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology for increased productivity. With double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and a wide selection of motherboards in development the AMD B550 chipset and Ryzen 3 desktop processors deliver the ideal processing solution from top to bottom.

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Continuing to demonstrate its leadership in the consumer desktop space, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X represent the fastest ever AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors2, bringing world class desktop performance to mainstream gamers. They also stand for AMD’s commitment to improving CPU performance and technologies for consumers by enabling SMT on a Ryzen 3 desktop processor for the very first time.

The processors take advantage of 18MB Cache, delivering dramatic memory latency reduction, translating directly to smoother, faster gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games. Further, with four cores, eight threads, and AMD SMT technology, the new Ryzen 3 processors provide incredible multitasking performance and responsiveness that consumers need.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 offers:

Up to 20% gaming performance than the competition 3

Up to 75% creator performance than the competition4