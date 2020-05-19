AMD B450 and X470 Boards Will Have Zen 3 CPU Support

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:00 AM

A large number of AMD users were upset by the recent AM4 roadmap update. The one where a large contingent of users who purchased an AMD 400 chipset series board with the expectation of being able to use it with future ‘Zen 3’ processors. Well, after thought longer about the technical challenges and community feedback… They chip maker had a change of heart and is going to enabled Zen 3 support on the feedback we have received and have decided to move forward to enable “Zen 3” support on 400 series motherboards. That means AMD B450 and X470 boards will support next-gen AMD Ryzen processors with the Zen 3 architecture! That means you’ll be able to run AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors on AMD B450 and X570 boards once the right beta BIOS is installed.

This is what AMD plans on doing:

We will develop and enable our motherboard partners with the code to support “Zen 3”-based processors in select beta BIOSes for AMD B450 and X470 motherboards. These optional BIOS updates will disable support for many existing AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor models to make the necessary ROM space available. The select beta BIOSes will enable a one-way upgrade path for AMD Ryzen Processors with “Zen 3,” coming later this year. Flashing back to an older BIOS version will not be supported. To reduce the potential for confusion, our intent is to offer BIOS download only to verified customers of 400 Series motherboards who have purchased a new desktop processor with “Zen 3” inside. This will help us ensure that customers have a bootable processor on-hand after the BIOS flash, minimizing the risk a user could get caught in a no-boot situation. Timing and availability of the BIOS updates will vary and may not immediately coincide with the availability of the first “Zen 3”-based processors. This is the final pathway AMD can enable for 400 Series motherboards to add new CPU support. CPU releases beyond “Zen 3” will require a newer motherboard. AMD continues to recommend that customers choose an AMD 500 Series motherboard for the best performance and features with our new CPUs.

At CES 2017, AMD made a commitment where they would support AMD Socket AM4 until 2020. Hopefully this will please the AMD fan base and show that AMD has lived up to their promise. You can find AMD’s official statement on the matter here.