AMD and NVIDIA Release Video Card Drivers For DOOM Eternal

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 10:16 AM

DOOM Eternal, the sequel to DOOM, 2016’s action game of the year is out! If you want to have a good gaming experience on DOOM Eternal make sure you have the right graphics card driver on your system.

NVIDIA GeForce owners will want to grab Game Ready 442.74 WHQL drivers and AMD Radeon owners will want to download Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 drivers. Both drivers have come out over the past 24 hours, so you’ll likely need to update.

The game title seems fairly beefy as you’ll want to be running a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card to have a good 1080P gaming experience according to NVIDIA. NVIDIA released the table below to help their users figure out what kind of gaming experience that they are going to have.

DOOM Eternal System Requirements Minimum 1080p Recommended 1440p Recommended Ultra-Nightmare Experience 1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings 1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings or 1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or GTX 970 (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or GTX 1080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti CPU Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, or better RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 16GB HDD 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space OS Win 7 64 bit or Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Notes On GTX 970, set Texture Quality to Medium Set Geometric Detail to Ultra

AMD has not posted up a fancy table, but they did let us know that the Radeon RX 5600 XT and RX 5700 XT will deliver display-maxing framerates for a smooth slaying experience at 1080p and 1440p, respectively.

DOOM Eternal is available now on Windows PC via Steam and the Bethesda.net launcher, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information, you can check out the website here.