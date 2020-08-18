AMD A520 Chipset Arrives – 5 AMD A520 Motherboards Listed

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Aug 18, 2020 - 9:13 AM

AMD has officially launched the budget friendly AMD A520 chipset for socket AM4. The new AMD A520 is currently available from all the major motherboard manufacturers and is a lower cost alternative to the B550 and X570 AMD chipsets. The main ‘missing’ features would be PCIe 4.0 support, dual graphics support and overclocking. So, clearly this platform is not aimed at gamers and enthusiasts.

The good news is that A520 does support AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors with planned support for future Ryzen Desktop Processors based on the “Zen 3” architecture. This means there is an upgrade path available, which is important to many. Zen 3 support is hit or miss for many X470 and B450 motherboards. The AMD A520 chipset offers guaranteed support without having to rely on vendor-specific UEFI/BIOS released.

So, AMD A520 is here and might be the ideal chipset for home and office PC users that aren’t looking for looking to run two graphics cards, PCIe 4.0 devices or mess with overclocking.

Some of the A520 motherboards on the market today are pictured below:

ASRock A520M PRO4

ASUS TUF Gaming A520M-PLUS

BIOSTAR A520MH

GIGABYTE A520 AORUS Elite

GIGABYTE A520M DS3H – $74.99 MSRP

GIGABYTE A520M S2H – $69.99 MSRP

MSI MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI