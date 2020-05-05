Amazon’s Crucible Free-To-Play Game Launches May 20

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 05, 2020 - 10:34 AM

When we think video games, Amazon isn’t the first name that comes to mind for free-to-play titles. That will change when May 20 rolls around as Amazon has an original video game called Crucible that will launch as a free-to-play title. The game is Amazon Game Studios’ first big-budget original.

Crucible is a science fiction-themed third-person shooter that blends several genres. It has some team components similar to Overwatch and also mixes in some similarities to Dota 2 and Battle Royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. The game will be available on May 20 for PC only and includes a roster of characters, each with their own unique abilities.

Game modes include one called Heart of the Hives, which is a four-versus-four mode that pits teams against AI-controlled enemies. The second mode is called Alpha Hunters, which involves eight different teams of two players fighting against each other better Royale style. Harvester Command has two teams of eight fighting each other to collect “essence” and level their characters up.

You can bet when the game launches, Amazon will push it heavily at the esports scene. We also assume Amazon has big plans with Twitch, which it owns, for streaming the game with some of the platform’s biggest names.