Amazon Will Ship Some Products In Mario-Themed Boxes

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 8:52 AM

It would be hard not to be aware of Amazon at this point in the behemoth’s business. Most of us order products from Amazon all the time, and any product you order in November might turn up at your door in a special box. Amazon is helping Nintendo celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary with an interesting promotion.

Nintendo and Amazon have teamed up for a My Nintendo Mission that will see some products shipped in very special and very cool Mario-themed boxes. There’s also a special 35th-anniversary page on the Amazon website celebrating Super Mario Bros. Amazon is clear that not all packages ordered in November will ship in these Mario boxes. Boxes will be used while supplies last.

Amazon wrote, “If you order from Amazon this November, your package may be delivered in a Super Mario Bros. branded box. Note that the Super Mario Bros. branded Amazon boxes are in limited quantity and will be used randomly, while supplies last. Purchasing Nintendo products will not increase the possibility of receiving a Super Mario Bros. branded box.”

You’ll know right away if you get one of the special boxes as they are bright red and feature Mario and Luigi prominently. Our favorite is the larger flat box with what appears to be actual art from the original game on its side.