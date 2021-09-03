Amazon Smart TV Line Reportedly Launches In October

By Shane McGlaun •

When it comes to buying TVs, one of the most common places that people shop online is Amazon. Amazon also has a full line of streaming hardware, allowing users to cut the cable and stream content from the Internet to the TV. Amazon already has its Fire TV streaming devices integrated into some brands of smart TVs available on its website and in stores.

A new report indicates that Amazon is getting ready to launch its own line of smart TVs, which presumably will be branded as Fire TVs. According to the report, the development of the smart TV line has been underway for two years.

The TVs will feature Alexa. The expectation is for models ranging from 55 to 75-inches in screen size. The report indicates the TVs are a result of Amazon Devices and Lab126 divisions working together.

While the TVs are being designed in-house, they are being manufactured by third parties. One of those third parties is TCL, which already offers smart TVs using the Amazon Fire streaming service.