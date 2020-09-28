Amazon Prime Day Rumored To Start On October 13

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 8:43 AM

Amazon Prime Day is a big deal each year with the online retailer offering some of the best deals you can find on various items of the entire year. Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to do all your holiday shopping early, and according to a rumor, it will kick off on October 13. Prime Day has been delayed this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, Prime Day was hosted in July.

Amazon has yet to confirm the date officially, typically it waits until the last minute to announce sales. It’s also unclear how long Prime Day will last for 2020. If it sticks to the same formula as last year, it will span about 48 hours. Prime Day 2020 has been delayed several times already.

It was initially scheduled for July, and then pushed August, then to September, and now apparently to October. The upside is that past rumors suggested there may be a stock of unsold devices that Amazon is looking to clear so we could see some of the best prices ever on some Amazon products.

Anyone who’s been on the fence about subscribing to Prime, which sells for $119 per year or $13 per month, might want to join ahead of the sale. There is a 30-day free trial that you can use to access Prime Day.