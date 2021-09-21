Amazon Officially Reveals New Kindle Paperwhite eReaders

By Shane McGlaun •

Yesterday we mentioned that some details on the new Kindle Paperwhite eReaders had leaked. Amazon has now officially revealed the latest devices and all the features they offer. The devices include the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Both devices are nearly identical, with a couple of key exceptions. The new next-gen Paperwhite has a larger 6.8-inch screen that is glare-free. It promises ten weeks of battery life per charge, an adjustable warm light, 8GB of internal storage, and charges with USB-C.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition has all the same features but has 32GB of internal storage. The key difference between the two is that the Signature Edition features wireless charging. Not having to mess with wires is convenient.

The Signature Edition Kindle is available for pre-order now, with shipping happening on October 27 for $189.99. The standard new Paperwhite sells for $139.99. Amazon also has a Kindle Paperwhite for Kids that just launched pre-ordering for $159.99.