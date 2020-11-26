Amazon Offers Smoking Deals On Fire Tablets

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 8:06 AM

Today is Thanksgiving across the United States and for other people around the world. That means tomorrow, Friday, November 27, is Black Friday. While Black Friday will be different with the pandemic keeping many people at home around the country, lots of people will be turning to online shopping for deals.

Anyone looking for a tablet for someone on their Christmas list or themselves will want to check out the smoking good deals Amazon offers on its Fire line of tablets. These deals are good today, and the Fire HD 10 tablet is available at 47 percent off, making it $79.99. It’s also in stock and can be at your door by Monday.

The Fire 7 tablet is available for 20 percent off at $39.99. Amazon also has its fire HD 8 tablet at 39 percent off, making it $54.99. All of the tablets are listed in stock as of writing.

Anyone wanting to get a child their very first tablet can get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition at 43 percent off for $79.99. That tablet is ruggedized so it can survive longer than Christmas Day alone. Check out all the Fire tablet deals Amazon has to offer here.