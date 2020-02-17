Amazon MacBook Air 2017 Price Cut to $749.99

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Anyone in the market for a new Apple MacBook Air who doesn’t mind a model that is a few years old might want to check out the sale Amazon has going right now. Amazon has a 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor.

The machine normally sells for $999 but is on sale right now for $749.99. That is a discount of $249.01 off the normal retail price. The machine also offers free shipping with shipping directly from Amazon. Other features include Intel HD Graphics 6000 and a pair of USB 3.0 ports.

The machine also has a Thunderbolt 2 port and a memory card slot. The display itself is a 13.3-inch LED-backlit unit and the notebook promises up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. The machine is very lightweight at 2.96 pounds making it great for those who need something very portable.

Native resolution is 1440-by-900 and the machine has integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. This version of the MacBook Air. That price makes machine several hundred dollars cheaper than the under $1100 price of the current generation MacBook Air.