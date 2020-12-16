Amazon Luna Launches For Android Users On Some Devices

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 8:25 AM

Not long ago, Amazon announced a new streaming game service called Luna. It launched in early access for Fire TV, PC, Mac, and iOS Devices. The initial launch left Android gamers out of the action. Amazon has now announced a list of compatible devices and browsers that shows support for the Android platform.

There are some minimum requirements to access Luna on Android devices. So far, there are 21 compatible Android devices on the list. Compatible devices come from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. Anyone who tries to load Luna on a device not on that list will reportedly get errors.

The Luna team has promised to add additional devices over the course of the early access period. For now all compatible devices are listed below: