Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Is On Sale

By Shane McGlaun •

Anyone who likes to read and is interested in a new digital reader wants to check out Amazon’s deal with its popular Kindle Paperwhite. Typically the Kindle Paperwhite sells for $129.99.

However, right now, the device is on sale for $79.99 with free one-day prime shipping. That is a discount of $50 and one of the lowest prices the Paperwhite has ever been offered for. It’s worth noting that price is for the eight-gigabyte version that is ad-supported.

For those who are unfamiliar, the ads don’t interfere at all with your reading. You only see ads when you are using the reader, and it goes into sleep mode. As a Paperwhite owner, I can say that the ads Amazon serves on the sleep screen are actually useful, and I have personally found multiple books to read from those ads.

The version of the Paperwhite without ads is also on sale for $99.99. Those wanting more storage space can get the 32 gigabyte ad supported version for $99.99. The 32 gigabyte version without ads is available for $119.99.