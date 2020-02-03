Amazon Has Amazon Has Smoking Deals On Its Devices

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Amazon has a big sale going today on its devices ranging from Kindle digital readers to Echo smart speakers with prices that will lure anyone who’s been waiting for a sale. The Echo Dot is currently on sale for $29.99, which is 40 percent off its normal list price of $49.99. The Echo Show 5 is also on sale with a 25 percent discount bringing its price to $64.99.

Anyone in the market for a new Kindle can get a discount of $25, bringing the price for the basic device to $64.99. If you want to extend Alexa in your car, the Echo Auto is on sale for 40 percent off, making it $29.99. The Echo Dot with clock is perfect for the bedroom, and it’s on sale for 33 percent off, making it $39.99.

Anyone needing some new earbuds can pick up the Echo Buds for $40 off, bringing the price to $89.99. Ring Doorbell users can get a refurbished unit for $99, which is 17 percent off its normal price of $119. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is also on sale at 28 percent off, bringing it down to $129.

Parents wanting to outfit their kids with some smart technology can get the Echo Dot Kids Edition at 29 percent off for $49.99. Amazon has a bunch of deals going today, and the entire deal list can be seen here.