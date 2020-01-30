Amazon has a Sale on Razer Lancehead Mouse and Nari Headset

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Gamers needing some new peripherals will want to check out Amazon. The online retailer has a deal going on some nice Razer peripherals, including a mouse and a gaming headset. The mouse in question is the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition ambidextrous gaming mouse.

The mouse is on sale for $68.44, which is an $11.55 cent discount off the normal retail price. That represents a discount of 14% off the regular $79.99 price. The mouse has a 16k dpi optical sensor and eight programmable buttons. Razer uses mechanical switches in the mouse.

The other deal that Amazon is offering is on the Razer Nari wireless 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. The headset has an automatically adjustable headband and swiveling ear cups. It will work for PC or PS4 and comes in black only for the sale price of $111.82.

The sale price is a discount of 25% off the normal retail price of $149.99. The headset has a microphone built-in and includes free Prime shipping.