Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Priced at $59.99 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 11:02 AM

When many schools closed for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States they said that they were closing for a couple weeks. It is fairly apparent that students are not going back for the rest of the academic year in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. As of March 20, 2020 there are now 45 states have decided to close schools impacting over 52 million school students.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for just $59.99 shipped as part for a limited time deal. This matches the all-time low for this tablet and it’s $40 off the tablet’s usual $100 price tag. This model is ideal for both preschool and elementary-age children that may be needed some educational apps or just something to keep them entertained.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case $59.99 @ Amazon

The tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage space and a microSD card slot that allows the storage to be expanded by up to 512GB. The 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM should be fine for most apps and allows for around 7 hours of battery life. The 7-inch display has a resolution of 1024×600, which is good enough for younger kids.

Parents will also like the 2-year worry-free replacement guarantee and the fact that it comes in a rugged “Kid-Proof” case that features built-in kick stand. You’ll also receive 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited that gives users access to 20,000 apps, games, TV shows, movies and most importantly educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Lastly, you can set screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content with easy-to-use parental controls.

Not a bad deal if you can afford to spend $60 right now. The AmazonFire 7 Kids Edition can be found in Blue, Pink or Purple.