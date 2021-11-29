Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Are Live

By Shane McGlaun •

Amazon always has big sales on Cyber Monday, and this year is no exception. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off of its Fire Tablets, starting at $35. Anyone wanting to ditch cable or satellite and go streaming-only can now get a Fire TV Stick for $19.99, which is 50 percent off.

Those in the market for a new laptop, desktop, or Chromebook can get some big discounts with various computers ranging in price from $210 up to $2260. Shoppers looking for toys and other items for people on their shopping list have deals to check out as well.

One of the deals on toys is up to 30 percent off Lego products ranging from $7.29 to $256. Anyone tired of pushing a vacuum around her home to get the Shark AV1010AE IQ robotic vacuum with XL self-empty base for $299.99, which is 50 percent off the normal price.

Apple fans can get a 21.5-inch iMac for 27 percent off, bringing the price down to $799. There are lots of Cyber Monday deals in just about every product segment you can imagine available now.