Acura Spills Most Of The Beans On The 2023 Integra

By Shane McGlaun •

Acura has released full specifications for the 2023 Integra sports sedan. However, the automaker didn’t offer exact pricing, still saying that it would cost around $30,000 for starters. We know now that the vehicle will use a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with VTEC producing 200 horsepower and 192 pound-foot of torque.

Acura also fitted a coil-type exhaust system to give it an “emotional” exhaust sound. The standard transmission is a CVT automatic that simulates gear shifts and has paddles behind the steering wheel. The six-speed manual is available as an option in the mid and high-range models.

Both the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology Package can be fitted with the six-speed manual that also includes a helical limited-slip differential. All versions of the car get a 10.2-inch digital instrument display. Base and A-Spec buyers get a seven-inch touchscreen. The Technology Package adds a nine-inch touchscreen and head up display.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported in all versions, but the Technology Package adds those features wirelessly. Other tidbits include heated front seats for all models and USB ports. Technology Package buyers also get wireless charging and several other features. All the specifications can be seen on the Acura website.