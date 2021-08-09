Acura Reveals The NSX GT3 Evo22 Racing Car

By Shane McGlaun •

Acura has announced the latest version of its racing car that will compete in various series and racetracks worldwide starting next year. The car is called the NSX GT3 Evo22, and it will be homologated globally through 2024. The vehicle is the latest evolution of the multiple championship-winning NSX GT3 racing car.

The NSX GT3 Evo22 has several revisions and addresses team and driver needs and aims to provide more consistent performance across a wider range of conditions and drivers. In addition, the vehicle features upgraded engine intercoolers to ensure consistency in performance over a wide range of conditions.

Acura is also using revised spring rates and suspension geometry adjustments for handling improvements. The car is fitted with larger fluid tank capacities for endurance racing, wheel system revisions for faster tire changes, and a new FIA-mandated rain light.

Acura will also offer new variant options for the air conditioning system and headlights. NSX GT3 Evo22 is available for new orders, with Acura reminding that it is homologated through 2024. Pricing is unannounced.