Activision Is Investigating The Larger Than Expected Call Of Duty Download

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:44 AM

When Activision announced the latest Season 4 download for Modern Warfare, it promised that the update would be about 44 GB on the Xbox One. Some players were angered when they attempted to download the update and saw that it was a massive 84.82 GB. Such a colossal download for an update is problematic on many levels, not only considering that many Xbox One consoles have small 500 GB hard drives inside.

A massive 85 GB download could also put Xbox One gamers on metered connections over their monthly data. It’s also worth mentioning that such a massive size will take a long time to download for most users. Gamers were upset about the size of the download on the Xbox. Activision support acknowledged that there is some sort of issue with the download pushing it to such a large file size and that it’s investigating what’s going on.

There is no indication at all of why the update is such a massive download for some people. Modern Warfare has been under fire in the past for its file size. The game on PC takes about 180 GB of space and takes up near 185 GB on the PS4 and Xbox One reports The Verge.

Limited disk space and huge games are a problem for console players as it’s not as easy to add additional storage space on consoles as it is for PC gamers. Infinity Ward has promised that the developers are trying to make the installations smaller by compressing assets. It can’t cost much more for console makers to add significantly larger storage drives to modern consoles, it’s about time that happens.