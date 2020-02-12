Activision Blizzard is Pulling All Games from GeForce Now

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 9:33 AM

NVIDIA GeForce Now users will not be happy to hear the news from Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has announced that it is pulling all its games from the service at this time. That means titles like Overwatch and CoD: Modern Warfare will be leaving.

Details on the removal of the games are unavailable. All we know is that NVIDIA has stated it removed the Activision Blizzard titles at the company’s request. No additional details were offered.

NVIDIA wrote, “While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future.” The loss of these games could send some games who were playing those titles on GeForce Now looking for a new streaming service.

NVIDIA GeForce Now costs $5 monthly and allows gamers to stream the games they buy reports Android Central. It’s unclear what will happen for gamers who purchased the games.