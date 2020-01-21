Acer Chromebook 712 is Aimed Directly at Students

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Acer has a new Chromebook called the 712 that it recently debuted that is aimed directly at student use in the education market. The machine has a spill-resistant keyboard and child safety certifications. It uses a 12-inch LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD with the native aspect ratio of 1366×912.

A touchscreen is an option. CPU choices include an Intel Celeron 5205U at 1.9 GHz, and Intel Pentium Gold 6405U, or an Intel Core i3-10110U at 2.1 GHz with up to 4.1 GHz using Turbo Boost. Acer fits the computer with 4GB of RAM with 8GB of dual-channel RAM as an option.

Storage is either 32GB or 64GB, and the battery is a 48Wh lithium-ion unit. The machine has built-in WebCam with 720p resolution. Connectivity options include a single USB-C 3.2 port, two USB-C ports, a single USB 3.0 port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The notebook also has Wi-Fi 6 supporting dual-band 2.4 and 5 GHz. The machine comes in black only starts $329. This sounds like a solid Chromebook for parents needing something that can stand up to kids or for schools looking for something for students.