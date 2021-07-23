AC Cobra Series 1 Electric Replaces The V-8 With An Electric Motor

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the most iconic sports cars of the 60s to come out of Europe was the AC Cobra. While classic AC cobras were powered by Ford V-8 engines, the company has a new Series 1 electric that replaces the VA with a modern full electric powertrain. The company will build 58 examples of the AC Cobra Series 1 electric to celebrate the anniversary of the first AC Cobra.

The vehicle will feature an electric powertrain providing 230 kW of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack is 55 kWh, and while small, the car weighs only 150 kilograms giving it an estimated driving range of 150 miles per charge. The light weight and plenty of power means a 0-62 mph time of about four seconds.

The company is currently finishing the last of the development work on the first Series 1 electric model ahead of customer deliveries. Pricing for the vehicle is set at 138,000 plus additional on the road charges.

There’s no indication that the vehicle will be available outside of Europe at this time. There will be four color options available for the Series 1 electric, including electric blue, electric black, electric white, and electric green.