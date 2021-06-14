ABT The Johann Is A More Powerful Audi RS6

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jun 14, 2021 - 8:01 AM

ABT has been making special vehicles better for 125 years, and to celebrate its anniversary, it has revealed an awesome modified Audi RS6 called The Johann. It will build 64 examples, and they are very powerful.

The stock RS6 makes 592 bhp and 590 pound-foot of torque from its 4.0-liter turbo V8 engine. ABT adds in bespoke turbos, a new ECU, larger intercoolers, improved oil cooling, and other modifications to squeeze 789 bhp and 737 pound-foot of torque from the V-8 engine.

Along with more power, the car also gets height-adjustable springs, antiroll bars, and a new aerodynamics package promising 150 kilograms of additional downforce for the rear axle alone. The car also gets custom wheels that are 22-inches in diameter and 3.5 kilograms lighter than the standard wheels.

ABT produces its modified cars using one technician for each vehicle from start to finish. It can build six cars per month. Pricing is unannounced, but it will certainly be expensive.