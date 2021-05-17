A Paid Twitter Subscription May Be Coming

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 17, 2021 - 7:55 AM

A report is making the rounds that claims Twitter could be gearing up to launch a new subscription service called Twitter Blue. The subscription will cost $2.99 per month and would reportedly bring some new features to Twitter users. Among the features is reportedly the ability to retract a sent tweet.

Twitter is reportedly working on a tiered subscription model, likely providing a less cluttered premium experience for paying subscribers. Other alleged features include collections with the ability to save and organize favorite tweets to make them easier to find later.

Twitter is also reportedly working on a Bookmark collection that would add the “folders in bookmark” feature that people have been asking for. Evidence supporting the rumor comes from Tony Haile, the former CEO of Scroll that previously tweeted when Twitter acquired his company that it would integrate into a Twitter subscription later in the year.

Twitter has been adding new features in recent months, including a Tip Jar allowing people to pay Twitter users directly for tweets and content. Twitter continues to be popular and reported a profit of $68 million in Q1 last month.