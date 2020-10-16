A Complete List Of The Games Optimized For Xbox Series X Revealed

Xbox has released a full list of all the games optimized for the Series X and Series S consoles from launch day. Fans have been waiting in anticipation to hear which games will be optimized for the console as those who have preordered look forward to what they’ll get to play once they get the machine in their hands.
Many of the titles include newly released games such as Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. However, multiple games are older but still very popular with players. The games are available through Smart Delivery or backward compatibility and promise enhanced gameplay on the new console.
The complete list of 30 games is below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)