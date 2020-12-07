A 60 FPS Update For Xbox Series X And S Is Coming For The Division 2

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 8:02 AM

Fans of the videogame The Division 2 haven’t been pleased with developer Massive Entertainment as there were no plans for the game on next-generation consoles. Massive Entertainment is giving fans a little with a new announcement that the game will get a 60 FPS update for the next-gen systems. The update will come with a patch that will launch on February 2, 2021.

Once the patch is applied, the game will be playable at 60 FPS at up to 4K resolution. Currently, the game runs at 30 FPS on all versions of the Xbox. Only fans with the next-generation console will get the new frame rate. The higher frame rate is also promised for the PlayStation 5.

Fans were clamoring for the higher frame rate as there is a significant difference in the visuals of the game between 30 FPS and 60 FPS. This is one of the major reasons the game looks so much better on the PC versus consoles.

February is a couple of months away, but most gamers are still unable to get their hands on the next generation consoles anyway. Ahead of the patch will come Season 4 for the game bringing new content for fans to enjoy.