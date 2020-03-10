2K Games and the NFL Partner On New Video Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 9:17 AM

It’s been many years since 2K Games published an NFL football game for fans to enjoy. The game publisher and the NFL have announced a new partnership that will result in multiple new video games being produced. The caveat is the games will be non-simulation football experiences. That means they won’t be in-depth games such as Madden NFL.

The deal will encompass multiple future video games. The deal marks an expansion of video game properties for the NFL. Both 2K and the NFL are mum on financial terms. 2K says that specific game titles, developers, and release dates will be announced later. Projects are in early development and will be launched starting in the calendar year 2021, which is fiscal year 2022 for the company.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

It’s unclear at this time what platforms 2K is talking about for these football games. Major game consoles are assumed, but we wonder if it’s also talking about mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. We’re also curious how you pull off a non-simulation football gaming experience.