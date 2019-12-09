2K Announces New Studio Called Cloud Chamber

2K has announced that it has formed a new wholly-owned game development studio called Cloud Chamber. Cloud Chamber will have two locations, including at the 2K Bay Aera HQ in California and Montreal, Quebec. Cloud Studio marks the first-ever Canadian office for a 2K studio.

The more exciting aspect of this announcement is that Cloud Chamber has started work on the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise that will be in development “for the next several years.” It’s great news for fans of BioShock that a new game is in the works, even if years away.

“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation*. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

The global studio head will be Kelley Gilmore, the first woman in 2K history to launch and lead a development studio. In Montreal, the Studio Manager will be Ken Schachter. Many of the people in the studio worked on BioShock’s past games.