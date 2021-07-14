280 Horsepower Hyundai Elantra N Revealed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 14, 2021 - 8:39 AM

Typical we think of vehicles like the Hyundai Elantra, we think of practical and affordable four-door vehicles. Hyundai has turned the Elantra into a “hot sedan” with the addition of a hopped-up motor and a new trim level called the Elantra N.

Elantra N has a 2.0-liter turbo engine that produces 280 horsepower paired with an eight-speed DCT transmission. The vehicle can reach 62 mph in 5.3 seconds. It’s also designed with functional enhancements for aerodynamics and brake cooling, including side skirts, a wing-type spoiler, rear diffuser, and more.

Large brake rotors and brake cooling technology, along with high-friction brake pad material, helps the performance vehicle stop. Hyundai also fits the car with numerous driving modes meant to focus on fun, including N Grin Shift, which increases boost pressure, temporarily bumping output to 290 horsepower.

The top speed for the Elantra N is 250 km/h. While Hyundai is sharing many of the details in the vehicle, pricing and availability remain a mystery.