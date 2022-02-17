2023 Porsche Macan T Launches This Spring

By Shane McGlaun •

Porsche has revealed a new addition to its SUV lineup called the Macan T. New SUV slots into the Macan line between the entry-level SUV and the Macan S. While the S and GTS using a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, the Macan T utilizes a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder producing 261 horsepower and 295 pound-foot of torque.

The four-cylinder is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and can push the Macan T from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph. Standard equipment for the Macan T includes the Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Traction Management system all-wheel drive.

Another standard feature is Porsche Active Suspension Management, and an option is adaptive air suspension. The vehicle gets model-specific anti-roll bars for improved handling and special styling cues inside and out.

Macan T receives a distinctive interior with standard eight-way electronically adjustable heated sports seats and exclusive upholstery. Porsche will open the order banks and announce pricing for the Macan T this spring.