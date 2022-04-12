2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Trim Goes On Sale This Summer

By Shane McGlaun •

Nissan is at it a new trim to the 2023 Pathfinder lineup called Rock Creek. The vehicle has an off-road-tuned suspension featuring a 5/8-inch lift and only comes in four-wheel drive. In addition, it features unique 18-inch beadlock-style wheels and standard all-terrain tires.

Other exclusive features include a roof rack with a 220-pound capacity, exclusive front fascia, and special Rock Creek badging. The interior is unique, with exclusive leatherette and fabric seat upholstery with Rock Creek embroidery. The interior also gets orange contrast stitching and off-road mode for the standard Around View Monitor.

Nissan also includes a standard tow hitch receiver and harness, giving the vehicle a 6000-pound towing capacity. In addition, second-row captain’s chairs are standard, along with LED fog lights.

Power is increased to 295 horsepower and 270 pound-foot of torque compared to other models in the line. Nissan hasn’t announced pricing but did confirm the new trim will go on sale late this summer.