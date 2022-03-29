2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Brings The Off-Road Style

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has confirmed that a new trim for its iconic F-150 truck will be launching this fall. The 2023 F-150 Rattler is based on Ford’s XL series pickup, but it adds unique content, including FX4 tidbits.

Rattler buyers get skid plates, electronic rear-locking differential, Hill descent control, and special off-road shock absorbers. The standard tires are all-terrain units, and the truck has some special graphics and touches on the outside and in the interior.

Rattler badging on the fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics set the truck apart from other F-150 models on the exterior. Inside the truck are onyx seats with burnished bronze accents and stitching matching the trim on the instrument panel.

Paint options for the Rattler package include oxford white, avalanche, iconic silver, carbonized gray, antimatter blue, stone gray, agate black, and rapid red tricoat. The rapid red tricoat paint is an extra-cost option. There is no indication of pricing for the truck at this time.