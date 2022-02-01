2023 Corvette Z06 #001 Rolls Across The Auction Block

By Shane McGlaun •

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick has added another VIN 001 car to his collection. This time, he purchased the first production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 #001. The right to own the first Z06 produced cost him $3.6 million, and the buyer commission added another $100,000.

In all, the purchase price is $3.7 million, and the entirety of the $3.6 million hammer price goes to a charity called Operation Homefront. Presumably, Hendrick will get to choose the colors and options he wants for the car. However, in this particular auction, it wasn’t made clear if the winning bidder gets to choose the colors they want or if the yellow car in the images is the vehicle they purchased.

For years, Hendrick has been purchasing special cars, particularly first production models, and has quite the collection. The 2023 Z06 should be the best-performing production Corvette ever produced for the road.

The Z06 utilizes a 670 horsepower 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 with a flat-plane crank that spins to 8600 RPM. Chevrolet also put extensive effort into making the car lightweight and giving it impressive aerodynamics.