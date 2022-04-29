2023 Acura Integra Is Pricey

By Shane McGlaun •

Acura has finally revealed the MSRP for all three trims of the 2023 Integra. The base model with a CVT transmission costs $31,895. Integra A-Spec with the CVT costs $33,895.

Stepping up to the Integra A-Spec with Technology Package costs $36,895 with the choice of CVT or six-speed manual. All of those list prices include the destination and handling charge.

While Integra fans may not find an issue with pricing, those considering bang for the buck may feel like the MSRP is too high. All versions of the Integra use the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 200 horsepower and 192 pound-foot of torque.

All versions also include a no-cost Acura Maintenance Program for two years or 24,000 miles. Integra also comes with three years of AcuraLink services at no cost.