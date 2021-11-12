2023 Acura Integra Has A Six-Speed Manual And Turbo Power

By Shane McGlaun •

Acura has revealed photos and details on the 2023 Integra prototype. The Integra has been discontinued for several years after first debuting in 1986. The prototype looks production-ready, and the production version mall hit showrooms next year.

While lots of details are still a mystery, we know that Acura will use a high output 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with VTEC. It will also be fitted with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Certainly, an automatic transmission will be an option.

Acura says the Integra will start around $30,000 when it hits showrooms next year. Like most cars, we’d assume the price can go up significantly with options added. Auto manufacturers like to say around $30,000, meaning $29,999 before destination handling charges.

We’ll have to wait and see what the actual MSRP is when the car gets official next year. The prototype is painted in a color called Indy Yellow Pearl straight from the NSX.