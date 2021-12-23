2022 Wrangler Rubicon Gets An Available 100:1 Crawl Ratio

By Shane McGlaun •

Jeep is making changes to the Wrangler for 2022. One of the most notable is a 4.88 axle ratio available on Rubicon models fitted with the V-6 engine. The 4.88 axle ratio delivers a 100:1 crawl ratio and can be had on the eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual.

Jeep says that the 4.88 axle ratio will be available late in the model year for the automatic vehicles. Jeep is discontinuing the color called Billet Silver but is replacing it with a color called Silver Zenith. Sport and Sport S models get a seven-inch touchscreen radio standard, while Sahara and Rubicon models get premium audio with an 8.4-inch touchscreen standard.

One of the highlights for 2022 is the optional Xtreme Rubicon package, which can be had on the Willys four-door fitted with the 3.6-liter automatic with eTorque. The package is also available on Rubicon 3.6-liter or Rubicon 392 models.

The Xtreme Recon package adds 35-inch all-terrain tires, 17 by 8-inch bead-lock capable wheels, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, swing gate reinforcement, and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift. Unfortunately, Jeep has offered no pricing details on any 2022 Wrangler models or option packages.