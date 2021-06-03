2022 Toyota GR 86 Gets More Power And Style

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 03, 2021 - 8:33 AM

There aren’t that many rear-wheel-drive sports cars on the market today that don’t cost a fortune. Toyota makes one in the form of the GR 86, which is a twin to the Subaru BR-Z. Toyota has revealed the all-new 2022 GR 86, and it gets more power from a larger 2.4-liter flat-four boxer engine.

The engine produces 228 horsepower and 184 pound-foot of torque, a nice upgrade from the 205 horsepower and 156 pound-foot of torque the outgoing model provided. Buyers can purchase the 2022 GR 86 with either an automatic or manual transmission.

The car maintains its lightweight using aluminum roof panels and fenders to keep the car tipping the scales at just over 2800 pounds. Toyota says the vehicle will reach 60 mph in 6.1 seconds with a manual transmission or 6.6 seconds for the automatic. A premium grade is available and comes with a duckbill spoiler on the rear.

The interior is completely upgraded with new electronics and a digital dash. Toyota hasn’t announced pricing saying that it will reveal that detail closer to launch for the vehicle.