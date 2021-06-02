2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Brings Style To The Range

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 02, 2021 - 8:11 AM

Toyota has added a new trim level to its popular 4Runner SUV lineup called the TRD Sport. It slots into the line along with the existing TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels. The Sport is offered in 2WD or 4WD flavors but isn’t focused on off-road performance. Rather, the TRD Sport focuses on style and on-road comfort.

It’s based on the SR5 model but has the Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System suspension from the Limited grade. That suspension system promises better comfort and handling on the road. While it might not focus on off-road performance, TRD Sport buyers get nine inches of ground clearance for 2WD versions and 9.6-inches for 4WD models.

Other touches include new machine-faced 20-inch wheels with dark gray accents, color-keyed grille accents, rocker panels, and body molding. It also gets a TRD-style hood scoop, rocker panels, and body molding. The vehicle also features SofTex-trimmed heated front seats.

The interior also has gray contrast stitching, gray-colored TRD stitched logos, and special TRD Sport floor mats. A TRD shift knob rounds out the interior treatment. Pricing for the vehicle is unannounced as is specific availability information.