2022 SVE Xtreme Off Road Packs Big Power

Typically when you think about the Chevrolet Colorado pickup, you don’t think about loads of power. However, you certainly think about lots of power when SVE gets its hands on the 2022 Colorado ZR2 and crams a supercharged V-8 engine under the hood.

The V-8 utilizes an aluminum block and forged rotating assembly for strength and longevity. The big modification is a centrifugal supercharger using an eight-rib belt drive system and an upgraded fueling system. The supercharged V-8 produces 750 horsepower and 600 pound-foot of torque.

The Xtreme Off Road truck is only available on the crew cab short bed 2022 Colorado ZR2. Buyers can choose any factory color, and reports indicate the premium on top of the truck itself is $80,000 for the modifications.

SVE also gives the truck custom wheels and tires, a bed-mounted headache rack, a four-inch suspension lift, and a customized leather interior. Only 50 units will be produced for 2022.