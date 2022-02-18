2022 Subaru WRX Now Starts At Over $30,000

By Shane McGlaun •

Subaru has officially revealed the pricing for all trim levels of the 2022 WRX, which is all new. The six-speed manual base level WRX starts at $30,100 while adding the Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT), which is an automatic, pushes the price to $31,950.

Two of the WRX Premium models come with manual transmissions and are priced at $32,600 or $34,475. Purchasing the Premium with the SPT will cost $34,650. A WRX Limited with the manual costs $36,990.

Purchasing the Limited with the SPT will set you back $39,240. The new for 2022 WRX GT is only offered with the SPT at $42,890. Subaru lists pricing only on a single options package and it adds the Harman Kardon speaker system and moonroof for $1875.

It’s also worth pointing out if you live in Alaska, the destination and delivery charge there is $1145 compared to the $995 delivery charge in most other states. All pricing mentioned above includes the $995 destination and delivery fee.