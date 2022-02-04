2022 Subaru WRX EPA Fuel Economy Numbers Announced

By Shane McGlaun •

The EPA has confirmed the fuel economy numbers for the 2022 Subaru WRX, and they aren’t good. The CVT WRX is rated for 19 MPG city, 25 MPG highway, and 21 MPG combined. A WRX with the manual transmission is rated for 19 MPG city, 26 MPG highway, and 22 MPG combined.

When that fuel economy is compared to some of the competition, you begin to see the new WRX’s disadvantage in fuel economy. One example is the Honda Civic Type R rated for 22 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined.

Granted, most of the competition is front-wheel-drive, and the WRX offers all-will drive. Perhaps most interestingly is that somehow the WRX is about as fuel-efficient as the much heavier Ford F-150 pickup using the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes more power.

Certainly most people in the market for a sports car like the WRX won’t be dissuaded by bad fuel economy. For 2022, Subaru did increase the displacement of the four-cylinder engine to 2.4-liters, but it only makes three horsepower more than the outgoing model at 271 horsepower and 258 pound-foot of torque.