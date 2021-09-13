2022 Subaru WRX Bows In With New GT Trim

By Shane McGlaun •

Subaru has gone official with the 2022 WRX sports sedan. The car is based on the Subaru Global Platform for the first time and features the expected all-wheel drive. Power comes from a new 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine.

The turbo powerplant makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-foot of torque. The turbo BOXER engine can be paired with a performance automatic transmission with faster up and downshifts or a 6-speed manual. In addition, for the first time, a new WRX GT trim is available.

The GT sits at the top of the line and has electronically controlled dampers, a first for the WRX. The GT has settings for Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. It also offers Drive Mode Select for more options, including the ability to configure the steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more.

GT buyers also get Recaro seats with an 8-way power driver seat. Subaru EyeSight is available on all automatic WRX models. Pricing and performance numbers are unannounced. The new WRX will hit dealerships in early 2022.