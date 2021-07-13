2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Debuts In Chicago

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jul 13, 2021 - 8:41 AM

Chicago isn’t exactly where you might expect an automaker to reveal a new trim level of a popular pickup truck. Despite what you might expect, that’s exactly what Ram has done at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show. The truck is called the 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry, and it builds on the popular 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models.

BackCountry is more focused on off-road features, which you might gather from its name. The truck has the 4×4 Off-Road Group is standard that includes skid plates for the front suspension, transfer case, power steering, and fuel tank as well as tow hooks, rear electronic locking axle, off-road calibrated shocks, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires at standard.

The truck also features black 18-inch wheels, two-tone paint with black on the bottom, black badging, exhaust tips, headlight bezels, mirrors, and running boards. Ram fits the truck with a body-color grille surround and tonneau cover. The truck is available only in a 4×4 drivetrain configuration with Quad and Crew Cab configurations.

Power options include the 5.7-liter V-8 or the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist. The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry starts at $40,085 plus the $1695 destination charge. The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition goes on sale Q3 of 2021