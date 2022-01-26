2022 Kia EV6 EV Costs Under $35,000 After Tax Credit

By Shane McGlaun •

Kia has revealed the official pricing for its anticipated 2022 EV6. Kia offers three trim levels and two versions of the EV6 with dual motor e-AWD capability. However, before we get into pricing, it’s worth noting that none of the MSRPs listed below include the $1215 destination charge.

Pricing for the 2022 EV6 is as follows:

EV6 Light RWD $40,900

EV6 Wind RWD $47,000

EV6 Wind Dual Motor e-AWD $50,900

EV6 GT-Line RWD $51,200

EV6 GT-Line Dual Motor e-AWD $55,900

Pricing above also doesn’t count the federal $7500 tax credit that all versions of the EV6 are eligible for. After the federal tax credit, the least expensive EV6 is the Light RWD, with its 58 kWh battery pack selling for $33,400. All other versions of the EV6 use the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack.

The Kia EV6 Light RWD has 167 horsepower and a driving range of 232 miles per charge. The other two RWD versions have 225 horsepower and can go 310 miles per charge. Kia’s e-AWD trims have 320 horsepower and a driving range of 274 miles.